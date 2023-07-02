Kavinder releases Dogri music album ‘Meriye Jaane’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Kavinder Gupta, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, today launched the Dogri music album ‘Meriye Jaane’ during a special event held at the BJP Headquarters here.

The album release marked a significant milestone in promoting the Dogri language and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Accompanied by a distinguished gathering, including Vinay Gupta, Ajay Pargal, Ajay Gupta, Lucky Puri, Bharat Bhushan, Bhushan Verma, Rachit Khosla, Nayan Gupta, Vishal Gupta, Ankush Dogra, Abhinandan, Gurdyal Singh, Arvind, Nitin Thapa, Rakesh Singh, and Rajesh Bhau, Kavinder Gupta praised the efforts of the talented team behind the album.

The album, titled ‘Meriye Jaane,’ features soulful compositions and lyrics written by Vishal Rahi. Vishal Rahi, along with Parveen Sharma, Shefali, Sandeep, and Sushil, showcased their exceptional talent through this musical endeavor. The album’s music was masterfully created by Wazi X Music (KAYVEE Music), DOP by Ashok Jasrotia while the editing was expertly handled by KAYVEE Edits.

Kavinder Gupta applauded Vishal Rahi and his team for their relentless efforts in promoting the Dogri language through their music album. He emphasized the urgent need to preserve and promote regional languages like Dogri. “The release of ‘Meriye Jaane’ marks a significant milestone in the promotion of Dogri culture and language, contributing to the preservation of the region’s unique artistic heritage,” he added.

The senior BJP leader said that Jammu and Kashmir’s youth possess immense talent that should be nurtured and provided with adequate platforms.

Expressing his best wishes to the entire team behind the Dogri music album ‘Meriye Jaane,’ Kavinder Gupta wished them a brighter future. He also highlighted the various schemes launched by the Modi Government, encouraging the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to seize the opportunities provided by these initiatives and foster entrepreneurship instead of solely relying on Government jobs.