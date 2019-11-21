Maruti to bring BS-6 petrol version of Brezza, S-Cross before April 1

JAIPUR: India’s leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will introduce a BS-6 petrol version of its two models, Brezza and S-Cross, before April 1, 2020, a company official has said.
The new Bharat Stage (BS) 6 fuel emission norms are set to kick in from April 1, 2020.
The official said auto manufacturers will have to wait for another two-three months to say if the country’s automobile industry has come out of slowdown.
“The company will soon bring the BS-6 standard petrol variant of Brezza and S-Cross. As the new emission norms are coming into force from April 1, 2020, we will bring BS-6 petrol Brezza and S Cross in the fourth quarter (January-March) of this financial year,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing), Maruti Suzuki India, at a press conference.
It is noteworthy that the company is currently selling only the diesel versions of Brezza and S-Cross. (AGENCIES)
