PM asks CAG to develop innovative methods to check frauds in Govt departments

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check fraud in Government departments and play a role in making India a 5 trillion economy.

He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.

“CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud,” he said, adding that the auditor can paly a role in improving governance and efficiency.

Modi said the Government wants to move to evidence-backed policy making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis. (AGENCIES)