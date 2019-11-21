PM asks CAG to develop innovative methods to check frauds in Govt departments

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check fraud in Government departments and play a role in making India a 5 trillion economy.
He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.
“CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud,” he said, adding that the auditor can paly a role in improving governance and efficiency.
Modi said the Government wants to move to evidence-backed policy making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Bonanza of power projects for Ladakh
Welfare schemes and new pension cases
Quality of Jammu water sans BIS standards
Borders’ dwellers are “strategic assets”
What precludes PG courses’ start at GDC ?
Terrorism retards economic growth