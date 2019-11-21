Make National Environment policy, implement strictly; suggest MPs

NEW DELHI: Lawmakers in the Lok Sabha on Thursday called for strong national environment policy and its strict implementation to curb the rising pollution in the country.

”There should be a national environment policy and ministries of Jal Shakti, Health, Transport and Environment must come together to form it, ” said the young YSRCP member Krishna Devarayalu Lavu in the resumed discussion on air pollution and climate change.

Problems of water, floods are discussed in the House but, the member from Andhra Pradesh, said ”We can’t take problems in silos”. The problems are connected and need to be tackled in a cohesive manner, he stressed.

Giving an example of a China city, he said they let go of their industry and economy and took strong measures when industry was causing problems. (AGENCIES)