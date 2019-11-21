India takes up fee waiver issue on Kartarpur pilgrims with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of the waiver of US $ 20 fee being levied on each pilgrim for each visit to Kartarpur.

At his weekly media briefing here on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry’s official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that since the past many days India has taken up the issue of fee being levied by Pakistan unilaterally on each pilgrim visiting Kartarpur. He said that Pakistan has not agreed to do away with the fee so far. “We are still requesting the Pakistani side that if they remove it the restrictions which the pilgrims are facing will be eased,” he said. (AGENCIES)