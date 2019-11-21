Div Com Ladakh review winter stocking

Leh : Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas today convened a review meeting regarding winter stocking and general winter preparedness in Ladakh of essential commodities in both Leh and Kargil districts.

DC/CEO, LAHDC, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DC/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, Chief Conservator of Forest P P Singh, Chief Engineer PDD, GA Mir, Director A/SHD Ladakh Dr. Mohd Raza and concern district officers and representatives of FCI, IOCL and HPCL attended the meeting. Director FCS&CA, Ladakh Anil Koul and concern district officers of Kargil also joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Considering the urgent need of kerosene oil by public, Div Com directed Director CA&PD to ensure immediate distribution of K-oil to the left out beneficiaries in Leh district. He also asked him to take up the matter for timely supply of adequate K-oil in both the districts with the Sr. GM of IOCL. AD CA&PD of both Leh and Kargil informed about the complete storage of LPG cylinders and DFO assured complete stocking of fire wood in both Leh and Kargil districts for the winter months.

Div Com enquired about the stocking of essential edible commodities and chemical fertilizers with Cooperative Department. He directed Dy Registrar Cooperatives to submit a detail list of commodities acquired by the department along with quantity and required tonnage for vegetable requirement in winters for both Leh and Kargil districts. Biswas also enquired about the stocking position of feed, fodder, animal medicines and eggs with the department of Animal Husbandry.

Informing about the decision taken by LG Ladakh, Shri R K Mathur to double the electricity supply from 4 hours to 8 hours during winter months in remote villages of Ladakh, Div Com directed the Director FCS&CA, Ladakh and IOCL to ensure adequate stocking of newly introduced winter grade diesel considering its need to run the DG sets to generate required power supply in winters. He also asked the DC’s of Leh and Kargil to follow up with the supply of coal and ensure its required availability in time.