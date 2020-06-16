Maruti Suzuki ties up with IndusInd Bank

MUMBAI: Car major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said that it has collaborated with IndusInd Bank to arrange attractive finance schemes to help customers buy their favourite car.

MSIL has been arranging consumer finance with finance partners to support progressive restart of business activities in the automobile industry.

For addressing personal mobility needs of the customers in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, IndusInd Bank has offered a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100 pc on-road price for the vehicles.

IndusInd Bank has a wide portfolio that can be customised for needs of salaried, self-employed, agriculturists and businessmen.

Speaking about the customer-centric initiative Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “IndusInd Bank is one of our leading finance partners. This collaboration is aimed at providing support to our customers who might be facing liquidity crunch in the prevalent COVID-19 scenario. These special structured schemes like low EMI scheme, balloon and step-up EMI schemes, will ease the pressure on immediate cash-flow of consumers. Also with the bank’s expertise in lending to a variety of customers especially with no income proof, we are extremely confident of the collaboration bringing in convenience to both the rural and urban customers of MSIL.”

Elaborating on the partnership, Mr. SV Parthasarathy, Head (Consumer Finance Division), IndusInd Bank, said, “At IndusInd Bank, we are delighted to team up with MSIL to roll out these curated offerings for customers who are keen on buying a car. With this partnership, we aim to fulfil the desires of customers of owing a car of their choice in the most seamless manner. This initiative is a testament to our unflinching commitment towards building flexibility in customizing solutions for our valued customers.”