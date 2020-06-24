Maruti Suzuki Rewards launched

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched a distinctive loyalty program – Maruti Suzuki Rewards. This first-of-its kind loyalty program will cover all passenger vehicle customers from ARENA, NEXA and True Value outlets.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a comprehensive program that comes with a range of benefits on purchase of additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other ‘association benefits’ with the Company. Customers can now experience this digitally supported card-less program with the help of Maruti Suzuki Rewards website, and see their reward points growing with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki.

Speaking on the launch of this initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki Rewards reinforces our commitment to offer a bouquet of delightful services to customers. This new loyalty program takes this spirit forward and brings together some of the finest benefits. It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with our driving schools.”

Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. They will also be rewarded with badges, a gamification feature which will make customers interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers.

While we are upgrading the program, members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa program will be transitioning to the all-new Maruti Suzuki Rewards. There will be no additional fee for this upgrade and point value balance from the previous program will be carried forward.

The program is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to customer’s registered mobile number. To enrol into Maruti Suzuki Rewards, customers can log in to www.marutisuzuki.com or www.nexaexperience.com and fill in the details.