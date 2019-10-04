Maruti Suzuki goes greener! Over 2 lakh BS6 compliant vehicles sold

KOLKATA, Oct 4:Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set a new milestone with the sales of over 2 lakh BS6 compliant vehicles.

The sales milestone has been achieved in just six months of launch of the first

BS6 compliant vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki launched its BS6 range with Alto 800 and Baleno, in April 2019,

almost one year before the government stipulated timeline of April 2020. The

complete range of Maruti Suzuki BS6 compliant petrol models now includes

industry best sellers: Alto 800, Baleno, WagonR (1.2 L), Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and

the recently launched XL6 and S-Presso, a company spokesperson on Friday said in a statement.

Commenting on the milestone, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO,

Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank customers who have opted for our

BS6 range of vehicles. We believe that mass adoption is one of the most important

factors for success of any new technology. Offering eight BS6 compliant petrol

vehicles in the mass segment, much ahead of timeline, has helped us to reach this

technology to a larger customer base.”

He added, “Early introduction of the BS6 range represents our commitment to

Central Government’s vision for clean and green environment.”

The BS6 compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly

25% in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions.

The BS6 compliant petrol vehicles can run on BS4 petrol also. The BS6 petrol

cars from Maruti Suzuki have been extensively tested with BS4 fuel and there is

no operational concern.

(UNI)