Jaishankar meets Trump’s new and fourth NSA Robert O’Brien

WASHINGTON, Oct 4: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met newly appointed US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien here on Thursday as part of his engagements meeting up top policy makers in the Trump administration.

“Glad to meet the National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. A substantive meeting on key issues,” tweeted Dr Jaishankar.

“Look forward to working with him,” wrote External Affairs Minister.

In fact, Mr Robert O’ Brien is the fourth National Security Adviser under President Donald Trump.

He replaces John Bolton, whom Mr Trump fired in September.

During his stay in the US, External Affairs Minister has met key US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A readout by State Department later said US Secretary of State Pompeo in his meeting with Dr Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global issues. Dr Jaishankar and Mr Pompeo had met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday.

“They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly,” the readout by US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Dr Jaishankar also met US Secretary of Defence Dr Mark T Esper and later tweeted to state that he had a “productive exchange on the future direction” of Indo-US cooperation.

