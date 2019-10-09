Martyr Squadron Leader

Squadron Leader along with three other IAF personnel was martyred by JKLF militants in 1990 in Srinagar. The killer is alleged to have been Yaseen Malik pumping 27 bullets in his body. It is unfortunate that his name was erroneously left out from being mentioned in National War Memorial but it is a matter of relief that the error is nowrectified and his name has been duly mentioned in the Memorial.

The War Memorial, in honour of those who offered supreme sacrifice for the country and countrymen, at the India Gate, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narindra Modi on February 25, this year .The decision to build this memorial in honour of the martyred brave hearts in the wars of 1947, 1962, 1965, 1971, 1999 etc has been widely appreciated and so has been the trial starting against accused Malik last month been done.