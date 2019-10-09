Employment Oct 9, 2019

CHENAB SECURITY

Invites applications for enrollment of security guards/gun man possessing valid arms license.

Minimum 3 years experience of security for civilians is must.

Ex-servicemen from belt forces will be preferred.

Submit resume by mail to honchospvtltd@gmail.com or in person to councillor, Global Convent Hr . Sec School, opp gurudwara, Near Malik Market, Channi Rama, Jammu before 15th October’ 2019.

Timing from 9 AM to 3 PM

Telephone No. 0191-2460576, 9018914800

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.

is offering executive career opportunities as :

1. FEMALE TELECALLER – 2 NO.

Minimum Graduate with experience

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE (M) – 10 NO.

(10th, 12th above can apply)

3. TEAM LEADER – 3 NO.

PG Must with experience

4. OFFICE COORDINATOR – 2 NO.

PG Must with experience

Interested candidates may send their CV

at jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Submit before: 25th October, 2019

For related queries, Call on:

84930-94333/9797323565

Venue: F-8C, 1st Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B.C. Road, Jammu

Gym trainner required

MALE/ FEMALE AT

RKM GYM

Upper Gummat, Kanji House Jammu

For details

Contact: 9419128283

Tirupati Convent School

THALORA (MANWAL)

Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191

REQUIRED TEACHERS

General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed

Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed

S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed

Salary Rs 6000- 9000

REQUIRED STAFF

S No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lect in Chemistry M. Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed

2. History Teacher MA in History + B.Ed

Date of Interview : 10-10-2019

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368

Work from home

PART/FULL TIME EARN

EXTRA INCOME

1-2 HOUR PER DAY WORK

RETIRED PERSONS, JOB PERSONS,

BUSINESS MAN,

HOUSEWIFE, STUDENTS ETC.

8492028268

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE

Urgently Required for MNC’s

(1) Jobs in Banks-20 Nos- Salary -1.8 lac to 5.25 lac (CTC)

(2) Jobs in 5 star hotels – 20 Nos-Sal-10 K to 40 K

(3) Jobs in Industrial Sectors – 10 Nos Sal -10 K to 40 K

(4) Jobs in Automobiles Sectors – 15 Nos- Sal – 8 K to 25 K

(5) Jobs in IT Sectors- 50 Nos – Sal – 2.5 lac to 18 lac.

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES

near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagadi Mandi

Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Mob. 7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655

Urgently Required for Industry

Machine Operator : ITI/Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/E&C- Fresher-

Salary 8 to 12 Thousand

Supervisor : 12th/Graduage/Post Graduate-

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 Thousand

Production Trainer/Supervisor: Diploma/B.Tech

Electrical/Mechanical, Fresher to 2 years

Salary : 10 to 20 Thousand

9596685474

HRRECRUITERCOLOURS@GMAIL.COM

Urgent Required

Counsellor (Female)

Computer Operator cum Assistant (Male) for a reputed Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No.

7780855186, 9796011943

7006958355

Require

REQUIRE SALESMAN FOR THE SALE OF BIO-DEGRADABLE DISPOSAL PRODUCTS : 2 Nos.

Contact at :

9419188848

Require

PERSON FOR MULTI TASKING PURPOSE AT FOOD OUTLET AMPHALLA – 1 No.

Cook for Indian Food : 1 No,.

Cook for Tandoori Food : 1 Nos

Contact :

7889558388

Required

Sales Boy – 3 ( Three )

Timming: 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM

Salary : 6000/-

Part Time ( BOYS )- 4 ( Four )

Timming : 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM/3.00 PM to 9.00 PM

Salary : 3000/-

For Readymade Garments Showroom at Shalamar Road Jammu.

Contact: 7006681155,9419787561,8803620691

On spot interview

Quali. No. Salary

1, ICICI Bank Jobs Bekend and Grad 50 20+

Sales

2, HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+

3, IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

4, City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

5, Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+

6, Hotel jobs + IT jobs 8th 200 10+

7, Jio Jobs, Office work 10th 50 15 +

8, Real State Call Centre 10th 100 15 +

VENUE : Seemajobdot.com. Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,

M – 9086123015, 7006223093

CHENAB SECURITY (REGD)

C/o Global Convent School, Opp Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu

Requires

Experienced Marketing Manager having minimum 5 years experience in marketing of security companies

Age – Not more than 40 years, possessing own conveyance, pleasant personality with fluency in English communication

Interested may submit CV’s to councillor on above address before 9th Oct ‘ 2019 between 9 AM to 3 PM.

Contact :

0191-2460576, 9018914800

Driver Required

Wanted a Driver for Personal Cars having his own convenience at Marble Mkt. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact: 9419955555

Required

* Advisor for Multi National Company working in Health Sector

* Counceller/ Motivator / Promoter in Multi Level Marketing Company Qual & Salary- No bar for right candidate

Contact: 9149739117, 8264775381

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer Teacher (F)

Well known as Computer Basics

Fresher Can Also Apply

Timing 9 am to 5 pm

JAI DATTA COMPUTER EDUCATION

EDES/DOEACC

Bari Brahmana SIDCO Chowk

(M) 7006177054, 9796083738

JOB PLACEMENT

Private Job (Vacancy) Ph. 9086193986

Interview Wednesday & Thursday

1) Teacher School & Tutorial, Receptionist, Coordinator

2) Staff Nurses, Lab. Technician (F) X-Ray Technician, Peon

3) International Call Centre, Boys Night Shift, Office Incharge

4) LIC Agents (Part Time & Full Time) Office Assistant

5) Accountant, Driver, Computer Operator, Peon

6) Security Guard, Telly Caller, Placement Coordinator, Packing Boys

(Attractive offer for New Joiner in LIC

Discount of 1st year Premium Hurry Up)

STAFF REQUIRED

Sher-e-Kashmir College of Education Ajit Nagar Airport Jammu

Lect. in, Hindi, Fine Art, Performing Arts, Health and Physical Education.

(PG in concerned Subject and M.Ed with Min 55% Marks:)

Interested Candidate Contact

College Office Upto 16-10-2019

Contact: 9149515084, 8082655084

TEACHER REQUIRED

Tender Toys Play School

We require female teachers for play group. Expert, Creative and Energetic teachers can apply (Freshers can also apply)

Interview on:- 9-10-19 (Wednesday)

Timing:- 11 am to 1 pm.

Contact No: 9419198326

BEAUTICIAN REQUIRED

Beautician Required for Saloon at Shivali Creations Boutique & Lavish Kooks Saloon Sunjwan Morh Narwal Opp Wave Mall.

Ph: 9419212714, 7006506372

Earn extra income

Work Part or Full Time

1 or 2 Hour Daily

House Wives, Students, Job Person or Retired Person

are Required

Call for More Details

Mob : 8803403411

Mob : 7780825966