Employment Oct 9, 2019

CHENAB SECURITY
Invites applications for enrollment of security guards/gun man possessing valid arms license.
Minimum 3 years experience of security for civilians is must.
Ex-servicemen from belt forces will be preferred.
Submit resume by mail to honchospvtltd@gmail.com or in person to councillor, Global Convent Hr . Sec School, opp gurudwara, Near Malik Market, Channi Rama, Jammu before 15th October’ 2019.
Timing from 9 AM to 3 PM
Telephone No. 0191-2460576, 9018914800
JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.
is offering executive career opportunities as :
1. FEMALE TELECALLER – 2 NO.
Minimum Graduate with experience
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE (M) – 10 NO.
(10th, 12th above can apply)
3. TEAM LEADER – 3 NO.
PG Must with experience
4. OFFICE COORDINATOR – 2 NO.
PG Must with experience
Interested candidates may send their CV
at jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Submit before: 25th October, 2019
For related queries, Call on:
84930-94333/9797323565
Venue: F-8C, 1st Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B.C. Road, Jammu
Gym trainner required
MALE/ FEMALE AT
RKM GYM
Upper Gummat, Kanji House Jammu
For details
Contact: 9419128283
Tirupati Convent School
THALORA (MANWAL)
Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191
REQUIRED TEACHERS
General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed
Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed
S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed
Salary Rs 6000- 9000
REQUIRED STAFF
S No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lect in Chemistry M. Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed
2. History Teacher MA in History + B.Ed
Date of Interview : 10-10-2019
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368
Work from home
PART/FULL TIME EARN
EXTRA INCOME
1-2 HOUR PER DAY WORK
RETIRED PERSONS, JOB PERSONS,
BUSINESS MAN,
HOUSEWIFE, STUDENTS ETC.
8492028268
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
Urgently Required for MNC’s
(1) Jobs in Banks-20 Nos- Salary -1.8 lac to 5.25 lac (CTC)
(2) Jobs in 5 star hotels – 20 Nos-Sal-10 K to 40 K
(3) Jobs in Industrial Sectors – 10 Nos Sal -10 K to 40 K
(4) Jobs in Automobiles Sectors – 15 Nos- Sal – 8 K to 25 K
(5) Jobs in IT Sectors- 50 Nos – Sal – 2.5 lac to 18 lac.
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES
near Nidesh Appartment opp Bagadi Mandi
Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Mob. 7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655
Urgently Required for Industry
Machine Operator : ITI/Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/E&C- Fresher-
Salary 8 to 12 Thousand
Supervisor : 12th/Graduage/Post Graduate-
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 Thousand
Production Trainer/Supervisor: Diploma/B.Tech
Electrical/Mechanical, Fresher to 2 years
Salary : 10 to 20 Thousand
9596685474
HRRECRUITERCOLOURS@GMAIL.COM
Urgent Required
Counsellor (Female)
Computer Operator cum Assistant (Male) for a reputed Doctor’s Clinic in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No.
7780855186, 9796011943
7006958355
Require
REQUIRE SALESMAN FOR THE SALE OF BIO-DEGRADABLE DISPOSAL PRODUCTS : 2 Nos.
Contact at :
9419188848
Require
PERSON FOR MULTI TASKING PURPOSE AT FOOD OUTLET AMPHALLA – 1 No.
Cook for Indian Food : 1 No,.
Cook for Tandoori Food : 1 Nos
Contact :
7889558388
Required
Sales Boy – 3 ( Three )
Timming: 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM
Salary : 6000/-
Part Time ( BOYS )- 4 ( Four )
Timming : 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM/3.00 PM to 9.00 PM
Salary : 3000/-
For Readymade Garments Showroom at Shalamar Road Jammu.
Contact: 7006681155,9419787561,8803620691
On spot interview
Quali. No. Salary
1, ICICI Bank Jobs Bekend and Grad 50 20+
Sales
2, HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+
3, IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
4, City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
5, Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+
6, Hotel jobs + IT jobs 8th 200 10+
7, Jio Jobs, Office work 10th 50 15 +
8, Real State Call Centre 10th 100 15 +
VENUE : Seemajobdot.com. Regd
H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,
M – 9086123015, 7006223093
CHENAB SECURITY (REGD)
C/o Global Convent School, Opp Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu
Requires
Experienced Marketing Manager having minimum 5 years experience in marketing of security companies
Age – Not more than 40 years, possessing own conveyance, pleasant personality with fluency in English communication
Interested may submit CV’s to councillor on above address before 9th Oct ‘ 2019 between 9 AM to 3 PM.
Contact :
0191-2460576, 9018914800
Driver Required
Wanted a Driver for Personal Cars having his own convenience at Marble Mkt. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact: 9419955555
Required
* Advisor for Multi National Company working in Health Sector
* Counceller/ Motivator / Promoter in Multi Level Marketing Company Qual & Salary- No bar for right candidate
Contact: 9149739117, 8264775381
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Teacher (F)
Well known as Computer Basics
Fresher Can Also Apply
Timing 9 am to 5 pm
JAI DATTA COMPUTER EDUCATION
EDES/DOEACC
Bari Brahmana SIDCO Chowk
(M) 7006177054, 9796083738
JOB PLACEMENT
Private Job (Vacancy) Ph. 9086193986
Interview Wednesday & Thursday
1) Teacher School & Tutorial, Receptionist, Coordinator
2) Staff Nurses, Lab. Technician (F) X-Ray Technician, Peon
3) International Call Centre, Boys Night Shift, Office Incharge
4) LIC Agents (Part Time & Full Time) Office Assistant
5) Accountant, Driver, Computer Operator, Peon
6) Security Guard, Telly Caller, Placement Coordinator, Packing Boys
(Attractive offer for New Joiner in LIC
Discount of 1st year Premium Hurry Up)
STAFF REQUIRED
Sher-e-Kashmir College of Education Ajit Nagar Airport Jammu
Lect. in, Hindi, Fine Art, Performing Arts, Health and Physical Education.
(PG in concerned Subject and M.Ed with Min 55% Marks:)
Interested Candidate Contact
College Office Upto 16-10-2019
Contact: 9149515084, 8082655084
TEACHER REQUIRED
Tender Toys Play School
We require female teachers for play group. Expert, Creative and Energetic teachers can apply (Freshers can also apply)
Interview on:- 9-10-19 (Wednesday)
Timing:- 11 am to 1 pm.
Contact No: 9419198326
BEAUTICIAN REQUIRED
Beautician Required for Saloon at Shivali Creations Boutique & Lavish Kooks Saloon Sunjwan Morh Narwal Opp Wave Mall.
Ph: 9419212714, 7006506372
Earn extra income
Work Part or Full Time
1 or 2 Hour Daily
House Wives, Students, Job Person or Retired Person
are Required
Call for More Details
Mob : 8803403411
Mob : 7780825966
