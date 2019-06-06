Marh Constituency facing power crisis: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Marh Assembly Constituency is facing unprecedented power crisis due to scheduled and unscheduled power cuts.

“People are getting 18 hour power cut and only 6 hours power supply remains there and that too with frequent interruptions,” said Ajay Sadhotra while talking to group of people from Gango Chak.

“The people have been put to face lot of difficulties due to this power shortage. In this scorching heat, the young children, old people and ladies are suffering too much,” he maintained.

Sadhotra further said that BJP has totally ignored rural areas and people are facing lot of difficulties due to acute shortage of power.

“People are preparing for sowing paddy and are in need of power to get water for irrigation through electrical irrigation pump sets,” he further said.

National Conference leader asked the Governor administration to wake up and rise to the occasion and provide proper power supply to Marh Assembly Constituency and rural areas of Jammu.