Many political activists join Democratic Azad Party

Azad convenes Zonal Committee meets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: A large number of delegations from political and social organisations met former J&K Chief Minister and chairman Democratic Azad Party and out of them many joined the party and expressed their support to Azad and decided to work for strengthening the DAP.

Prominent among those who joined included- Mohinder Singh Chib, District president Jammu (Rural) of National Conference; Sukhdev Singh District president for Samba from PDP; Sikander Singh, Raj Kumar, Rohit Sharma , Tarsem Lal, DS Bajju, Karan Singh, Ankush Gupta, Naveen Kumar, Romesh Chander, Subhash Chib , Jagattar Singh, Rajveer Singh and many others.

Besides Azad several senior DAP leaders were present on the occasion. They included- RS Chib general secretary, Mohd Aslam Goni – former Advocate General, Vinod Misra, senior DAP leader from Samba, Vishal Chopra, Anoop Khajuria, Dr SK Bali and others. Azad admitted the new entrance into the party fold and asked them to work for the success of the party.

Meanwhile, Azad convened the meetings of the Pir Panjal Zone Committee and Chenab Valley Zonal Committee meetings and asked the members to reach out to the masses and take up their issues with the concerned officials for resolution. Last evening, Central Zone members meeting was also held and Azad directed the members to convene public meetings in various districts and blocks and identify the public issues and take up with the Administration.