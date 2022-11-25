Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to inaugurate 25th National Conference on e-Governance at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Nov 25: Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), V. Srinivas today informed that the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is going to organize the 25th National Conference on e- Governance (NCeG) from 26th – 27th November, 2022 in Katra,.

The Secretary informed this while interacting with media during a press briefing held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.

He said that the theme of this Conference is “Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer” and the Conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India.

The Secretary also said that as 26th November is being celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh will be administering reading of the Preamble to the Constitution with all the participants during the Inaugural Session of the 25th NCeG.

The Valedictory Session will be presided over by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir on 27th November, 2022. Chief Minister of Haryana will be attending the Valedictory Session which will witness Launch of digital J&K initiatives and signing of MoUs by the J& K Government.

The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) will be presented under 5 categories of the NAeG Scheme – 2022 to 18 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels, Academic & Research Institutions and Public Sector Undertaking, the Secretary informed.

The Secretary also said that the digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. This will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape Digital Governance in the future to enhance the delivery of Government services to citizens, he added.

This conference will be a platform for discussion on some of these technologies by inviting distinguished speakers to share their knowledge and insights on the subject, the Secretary said.

He further said that the conference would provide considerable momentum to the e-Governance initiatives across the country including J&K, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-Governance in improving end-to-end service delivery.

Discussions will be held on ten sub-themes in Plenary sessions on Digital Governance Across Whole-of-the-Government, Digital Economy Strengthening Start-up Ecosystem & Employment Generation, Modern laws to promote national growth and to secure citizen’s rights, Transparent and Real-time Grievance Management System, 21st Century Digital Infrastructure for next-generation services and security in cyberspace, Shifting the gear on emerging technologies from exploration to population scale solutions, the role of e-Governance in bridging the digital divide, Digital Governance for Enhancing Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, J&K State: Digital Transformation in Jammu & Kashmir; and e-Governance Initiatives in J&K.

Delegates from Central Ministries/Departments and 28 States and 8 Union Territories have confirmed their participation in the Conference, over 1600 delegates are expected to attend this Conference at Katra, the Secretary informed.

He further informed that an Exhibition will also be organized during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field of e-Governance, along with a Wall of Fame/ photo exhibition on the award winners.

Senior Secretaries from the Government of India including Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG, Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI, Dr Rajendra Kumar, DG, ESIC, Prerna Puri, Commissioner/Secretary, IT, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, J R K Rao, CEO National Institute of Smart Governance and Dr S.N Tripathi, DG, IIPA will also address the Conference, the Secretary informed.

Commissioner Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Prerna Puri who was also present during the press briefing said that it’s a matter of pride for J&K that 25th National e-Governance Conference is being held at Katra in J&K, also when J&K would be receiving two awards in this national conference.

Besides officers and officials from various departments, CEO, JaKeGa, Abhishek Sharma, Assistant Director, PIB Jammu, Ayushi Puri and Media & Communications Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin were also present.