Gorkhas stand synonyms for bravery, patriotism: Tarun Vijay

Excelsior Correspondent

DEHRADUN, Nov 25: Former MP and Chairman Uttarakhand War Memorial Shaurya Sthal, Tarun Vijay inaugurated the AGM of India’s apex Gorkha Soldiers Body-All India Gorkha Ex-Soldiers Welfare Association (AIGEWA) and said that Gorkhas stand as synonyms for bravery, courage and patriotism.

He was welcomed by president of the Association Col. (retired) Chhetri and other senior members of the Association.

Tarun Vijay said that the 75th year of the Association must be celebrated at national level and Gorkhas must be given ST status by the government.

Their sacrifice for the nation is un-parallel and their contribution must be saluted by all.

He gave Rs. 47 lakh to Gorkha Sudhar Sabha and demanded that a fund of Rs. one crore should be created as corpus by the State government.

Tarun Vijay also said that those who insult Indian soldiers and armed forces must be given exemplary punishment.