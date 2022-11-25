PoJK DPs observe Martyrs Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: PoJK DPs observed Martyrs Day in the memory of all nears and dears those who lost their lives in Kargil war and also during the aggression of 1947, 1965 and 1971 by Pakistan Army and Qawailies /raiders, at Maheshpura Chowk near Govt Medical College, Jammu today.

A large number of Displaced Persons led by Capt Yudhvir Singh, president PoJK DPs Front assembled at Mirpur/Maheshpura Chowk at 11.30 am today and paid floral tributes to the martyrs of PoJK. A two- minute silence was observed in the honour of the departed souls. They raised loud slogans in the praise of martyrs who fought with the Pakistani raiders and laid down their lives. Most of the DPs were carrying banners/placards, depicting slogans.

During early morning hours, they also took out Prabhat Pheri in various Jammu localities. Besides Capt Yudhvir Singh, senior members of the Front- J P Sharma, general secretary and Kuldeep Singh Chib (secretary) were also leading the Parbhat Pheri. Several members delivered speeches and narrated the heart-rending tales of brutal killings, rapes and capturing of Hamirpur, Muzaffrabad, Kotli, Bhimber, Deva Batala etc by the Pakistani raiders.

On this occasion the speakers also appealed the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure disbursement of Rs 5.5 lakh relief package in favour of 20 % left out families, allotment of 10 Marla plots to non-camp refugees, granting of ST status to all the DPs migrated from PoJK, provide Rs 30 lakh package to DPs as recommended by JPC, at least 12 seats be allotted to PoJK DPs out of total 24 seats kept for these people and the wards of PoJK DPs be provided reservation in jobs and also in professional colleges/ institutes.