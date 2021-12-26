Many people conspiring against Bangladesh by bringing money from outside: IGP Benazir

Dhaka, Dec 26: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has said that many people are involved in conspiracies against the country by bringing money from outside the country.

He made the remarks at a function organized on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Zumbangla School premises in the capital’s Segunbagicha on Saturday.

The IGP said, ‘Bangabandhu used to say, the soil of Bangladesh is very fertile. Valuable crops grow in this land. At the same time, parasites also grow.

Parasites are often found to be stronger than crops. Many have become parasites, bringing money from outside and conspiring against this country. Those who conspire against the country, defame the country, want to halt the country’s development from behind, now it is high time to bring them to accountability.

Highlighting the progress of Bangladesh, Benazir Ahmed said, “The people of Bangladesh have resisted and thwarted all conspiracies and today they have graduated as a developing country in the last 50 years. We will soon graduate as a middle income country. It is possible to break the shackles of all conspiracies, especially the parasites, in the country.

The IGP said, ?Bengalis are a patriotic nation. Every time Bengalis have united for the country, they have snatched victory. I have no doubt that this nation will be victorious at the end of the day.

Mentioning that Bangladesh was once known as the land of hunger and poverty, the IGP said, “People used to accept poverty as their destiny. The average life expectancy was 40-50 years.

Bangabandhu made such a country independent. During the war of liberation the poverty rate of Bangladesh was 80 percent. When the current government came to power in 2009, the poverty rate was 48 percent. Now the poverty rate is 20 percent. Only 9 percent of people live in extreme poverty. Today, we have overtaken many countries in South Asia in terms of development and social indicators.

Winter clothes and educational materials were distributed among the underprivileged children at the function organized by Zumbangla Youth Foundation.

Zeeshan Mirza, President of Bangladesh Police Women Welfare Association (PUNAK); Zumbangla Youth Foundation Chief Patron and Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Md. Moniruzzaman; Vice President Jerin Sultana also spoke with Ruhul Amin, President of Zumbangla Youth Foundation, in the chair.

(UNI)