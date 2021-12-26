Taliban deny deal with Turkey, Qatar to jointly run Kabul airport

Kabul, Dec 26: The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) denied that a deal had been reached with Qatar and Turkey that would allow the two to jointly run airports in Kabul and other Afghan cities.

The Turkish state news agency Anadolu said earlier in the day that joint technical groups would meet in the coming days to lay out details of how they planned to operate Afghanistan’s five international airports.

Imamuddin Ahmadi, a Taliban transport ministry spokesman, was cited as saying by the Tolo News agency hours later that no final agreement had been reached after negotiators from the two countries met with Talibs on Thursday. Talks will continue, he said.

