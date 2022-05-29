Many Jammu roads lying in shambles, await blacktopping

Denial of cards renewal by R&B to hot-mix plant contractors

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, May 29: Amidst denial to the renewal of cards of many contractors and the hot-mix plant operators by the PW (R&B) department and delay in the renewal process, many roads in Jammu city and other parts of the region are lying in shambles and await blacktopping for the past many months.

Official sources told the Excelsior that due to avoidable delay, caused by some senior R&B officials, the general public has been left to suffer for months as the repair work of the broken roads could not be taken up for the last many months. Many roads in Jammu City and other district headquarters and sub divisions are lying in shambles. Even many important city roads have been left unrepaired due to the reason best known to the people at the helm of affairs.

Sources revealed that the then J&K Government for improving road infrastructure had issued A class contract cards as `special cases’ to the owners/ operators of hot mix plants. Scores of unemployed engineers and educated youth also took loans and owned machinery and then joined hands for the infra-development and obtained A class contract cards for macadamization of J&K roads.

For this purpose, the then Government had also constituted a committee of senior engineers and other technical people for screening and issuance of cards. But, a few months ago, the PW(R&B) Department under Lt Governor’s Administration, abruptly refused the renewal of the cards of the hot mix plant owners/ operators on the plea that they can not be considered as A Class contractors and therefore, after denial of renewal of the cards, the work of blacktopping of the roads not only in Kashmir, but also across Jammu region has been badly affected.

Moreover, for the renewal of routine contactors cards, many additional formalities were sought by the department. The contractors lodged their strong protest against the Government move and sought some relaxation. It took several months for the negotiation and now after series of meetings and negotiations, the process of renewal of cards has been commenced. This was another reason behind the delay in the repair of roads.

An office bearer of the Jammu Contractors Association said that R&B department is itself responsible for the mess created during this year. He said about 100 hot mix plant owners in Kashmir and about 45 in Jammu have been rendered jobless by the unfair and unjustified decision of the Lt Governor’s Administration. He said for the first time in the history, very tough conditions were imposed on the routine A, B,C, D category contractors by the Government for the renewal of their cards. Similar order was issued during 1991 but it was later not implemented due to strong opposition but now, this stance has been adopted just to harass the local contractors and debar them to execute development works in J&K. It indicates some malafide intentions on the part of some people at the helm of affairs, he alleged.

He further pointed out that earlier Self Help Groups of the local unemployed Civil Engineers were stopped allotment of works as deep rooted conspiracy by the officers in the Administration and now the people who owned hot mix plants and took huge loans from banks for the same were made to sit idle by yet another highly controversial order of LG’s Administration. These people took initiative on the call of Government to join hands for the quick road infrastructure development during PDP-Cong Govt but now denying renewal of their cards by the R&B authorities is highly biased and unjustified decision on the part of officers at the helm of affairs.

Another member of the Contractors Association Vinod Kohli said “we had several meetings with the Chief Engineer and some other senior officers of R&B over the issue but they remained adamant. In Kashmir, there was strong protest and agitation by the contractors and in Jammu also contractors lodged protest and sought relaxation in conditions and refused to work if the rates of macadamization were not revived, besides accepting other demands. Thereafter, hardly a week ago, the R&B authorities agreed and now taking undertaking/ affidavit from the contactors that if anything or any pending liability found against them their cards will be cancelled. Imposing stringent conditions for the contractors and denying them contract cards renewal has become tool for this Administration to harass and discourage local contractors. During past one year, the rates of bitumen have gone sky high but the R&B was not prepared to revive the rates of macadamization this was another reason of delay in taking contracts and start blacktopping work here. Now, they have framed the committee for the purpose.”

Chief Engineer, PW (R&B) Jammu, Manzoor Hussain when contacted said some delay was caused in initiating repair work of roads in Jammu and others parts due to 2-3 reasons. He said due to Ukrain-Russian war and some other reasons the prices of bitumen increased and the contractors were not prepared to take in hand blacktopping work on the old exiting rates. After negations the matter was resolved and also a committee for the purpose was formed and the new rates have been fixed for the same.

He said for the renewal of contractors’ cards some preconditions were incorporated. The contractors agitated over the issue and it took some time to resolve and settle the issue. Now, the process of renewal of cards has been started and over 50 cards have beencleared and the works allotted to some of them. Even in Kathua, works worth over Rs 200 crores have been allotted recently.

On the issue of denying renewal of A class category cards to the hot-mix plant owners, the Chief Engineer said, “They can’t be A class contractors. It depends upon the experience from D to C and then B level.” When asked how they can be denied when Govt had issued them cards on the recommendation of a committee as special case, he said the decision has been taken at the top. Moreover, several other A or B level contractors have their own hot mix plants and they are doing this job. Even some contractors who are allotted blacktopping works, can tie-up at their own level with these plant operators, Hussain opined.