Hotel Association delegation calls on CEO SMVD Shrine Board

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, May 29: Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, while speaking to a delegation of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra, said that every effort would be made to provide all the facilities to the pilgrims and major focus would be to increase the stay of Yatris.

The delegation of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra comprised of its President Rakesh Wazir, Chairman Shyam Lal Kesar, former President Shiv Kumar Sharma, Vice Presidents Ajay Kotwal, Nishant Sharma, Vivek Sharma, Executive Member Neeraj Jamwal and others, who called on the CEO and discussed the measures needed to be taken for better facilities to the pilgrims.

Mr Wazir, while speaking on the occasion, said that the pilgrims of this age, want to have good facilities and the better management of the institutions and suggested series of steps including proper cleaning of Vaishnodevi tracks on 24 hour basis, reservation of seats for senior citizen, handicapped and cancer patients in Helicopter tickets, Kar Sewa on the pattern of Darbar Sahib, self washing of foot points before entering the cave, starting of light and sound at Katra, Ropeway from Katra to Shankeracharya , revival of old traditional route of Vaishnodevi ji, early start of proposed theme park at Katra, liberal film shootings policy for films and TV serials etc, making of beautiful Ghat at Banganga, publicising and developing places of pilgrim interest around Katra like Shiv Khori, Nau Devian, Dhansar etc, advance health care facility enroute Bhawan, proper waiting number for helicopter tickets on the pattern of IRCTC tickets, etc.

Rakesh Wazir further said that need of the hour is that a joint strategy be evolved wherein the Yatra of Vaishnodevi ji and Shiv Khori be strategized jointly because both the pilgrim places have got the potential of attracting lakhs of people and can give employment besides development of whole area.

Mr Kesar, while speaking on the occasion, also stressed that all efforts are required to be made to increase the facilities, infrastructure and concrete long term strategy for increasing the number of yatris.

Anshul Garg listened to the delegation patiently and assured that sympathetic consideration would be made to each and every point referred in the discussion.