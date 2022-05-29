LG Ladakh discusses issues of CIBS with central team

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 29: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, convened a meeting with Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan; Joint Secretary, Amita Prasad Sarbhai; Acting Vice-Chancellor, Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Leh, Prof Baidyanath Labh and Additional Director General (ADG), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Janhwij Sharma to discuss issues related to the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Leh, at Raj Niwas today.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, was present in the meeting.

ADG ASI Janhwij Sharma briefed about the issues faced by them related to the monuments under their protection. He also apprised about the proposal to install a lift and a sewage disposal system at the Thiksay monastery.

Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan, shared about the plan to develop a sound and light show at Leh Palace along with seating arrangements for the tourists and an interpretation centre at Leh Palace. He further proposed the need for the renovation of Chiktan Khar to promote tourism in Kargil.