‘Mank’ leads Oscars nominations with 10; ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’ follow close

LOS ANGELES: David Fincher’s black-and-white biographical drama “Mank” bagged the most Academy Awards nominations for its upcoming 93rd edition, scoring a perfect 10, also in categories such as best picture, actor for Gary Oldman and director.

The film was followed by “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Sound of Metal” and “The Father”, which landed six nods each.

Celebrity couple actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-actor Nick Jonas announced the nominations on Monday from London in a livestream event via the Oscar’s official YouTube page.

Emerald Fennel’s directorial debut “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” scooped five nods each.

Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari”, predominantly in the Korean language, scored six nods including the top honours — best film, best leading actor for Steven Yeun and best supporting actress for Yuh-Jung Youn. The film’s exclusion in main categories at the Golden Globes had sparked a huge controversy.

The best picture category also boasts of titles like “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Yeun will compete with award season favourites Riz Ahmed for “The Sound of Metal”, late Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, and previously Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) and Gary Oldman (“Mank”). (AGENCIES)