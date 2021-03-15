Maharashtra: Week-long lockdown in Nagpur, hundreds fined on first day

NAGPUR: A week-long lockdown with strict restrictions came into force in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Hundreds of persons were fined for not wearing masks and vehicles were detained during the day.

The lockdown will continue till March 21, during which period people have been asked to avoid leaving home unless necessary so that the chain of infection can be broken, officials said.

The district on Monday reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,72,799, and 12 deaths. (AGENCIES)