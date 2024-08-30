Manipur CM Promises Full Peace In 6 Months, Says No Question Of Him Resigning

Imphal, Aug 30: With ethnic violence gradually subsiding, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has promised to fully restore peace in the state in six months with the Centre’s help, and also ruled out stepping down, saying he has neither committed a crime nor spawned a scandal.

In an interview with PTI Videos here on Thursday, Singh revealed for the first time that he has appointed an emissary to hold talks with Kuki-zo and Meitei leaders. The clashes between the Kuki-zo and Meiti ethnic groups since May 2023 has left 226 dead, according to official count.

“All this can be solved with dialogue. Dialogue is the only way,” Singh said. He identified the emissary as Dinganglung Gangmei, a Naga MLA and the chairman of the Hill Area Committee.

Asked what kind of a deadline he has fixed for himself to restore peace, Singh indicated that along with dialogue, the Central government’s involvement — either through the home ministry or other agencies — will be critical in bringing peace.

“I don’t think it will stretch long. Within 5-6 months peace should return. It is our hope and I am also confident,” said Singh, who is a Meitei and remains largely mistrusted by the Kukis.

During the interview he repeatedly emphasised that he does not want to identify himself as a Meitei when he is sitting on the official chair. “I am a CM for all”.

While the Meitei-dominated Imphal appears fully normal, with streets buzzing with traffic and shops doing brisk business, the hills surrounding the capital’s flat valley terrain remains out of bounds for all except its Kuki inhabitants.

Singh said the origins of the conflict go back to his first term as chief minister in 2017-2022 when he cracked down on illegal drug trade and migration from neighbouring Myanmar, whose border is only about 100 kilometres from Imphal.

He implied that those hit by his crackdown conspired to destabilise his government and the state by fomenting Kuki-Meitei clashes. Kukis are mostly hill- dwelling Christian tribes while Meiteis are Hindus living in the plains and valleys. Kuki tribes are also found in Myanmar.

During the interview, conducted at his office, Singh showed satellite images to make the point that areas that were largely uninhabited in 2001 were teeming with population 15 years later. He said the pictures were evidence of illegal settlements, which were changing the demographics of the state.

Singh said a Manipur High Court decision in March 2023 recommending scheduled tribe(ST) status to Meiteis further fuelled anger among Kukis who felt their rights were being diluted, although the court order was not implemented by Singh’s government.

But by then agitations by Kuki student groups had begun, and soon it turned into all out violence. The High Court itself withdrew the paragraph on ST status from its order in February this year.

The conflict has also extracted a political cost on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been criticized by the opposition and his critics for not visiting Manipur to help soothe the people.

“PM coming or not coming has been made an issue by people. The PM may not have come but he has sent his home minister. And PM has so often spoken about Manipur, even from Lal Quila on Independence Day … and whatever is being done here in terms of security, funding etc, is under his leadership only. In a complex situation a PM coming was not necessary,” Singh said.

He also made it clear that he will not tolerate pro-Meitei militant outfits, such as Arambai Tengoll, which has openly advocated violence against Kukis.

“I told them you will not do any anti-national or communal act. You have to support the government. There should be no communal word from you. I gave clear warning ‘you will not say anything.’ Not one word has come from their mouth in 5 months. I will not let them be extremist, anti-national,” he said.

Blamed by Kukis for fanning violence against them, Singh described Arambai Tengol as a cultural outfit which was forced to take up arms to protect the Meiteis when violence first erupted due to initial absence of central and state police forces to deal.

Singh, whose move to resign was dramatically foiled by his supporters who snatched and tore his resignation letter in full public view during the peak of the unrest last year, said he has no intention of quitting now.

“Why should I resign? Have I stolen anything? Is there a scandal against me? Have I worked against the nation or state? I have saved the state from illegal migration, illegal poppy cultivation. My job is to protect Manipur and people of Manipur. There is no question (of resigning),” he said.

He also rejected the demand of Kukis for a separate administration.

“Manipur is a small state, hardworking state. Our forefathers have a history of 2000 years. Many sacrifices were made to make this state. This state can’t be broken or have a separate administration. We will not allow this,” he said.

However, one can look at what can be done through the autonomous councils with focus on development, he said. He added that it is very important to develop hill areas for which he will request the central government to give a special package. (PTI)