Man Who Fled With Cop’s Weapon Caught In Doda: J&K Police

Doda, June 19: The man who fled with AK-47 rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Doda district has been caught within 24 hours of the incident, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the mane was caught in a forest area near Bhalla area of Doda district.

Senior superintendent of police Doda, Javed Iqbal said the man namely Muhammad Rafi has been arrested near his village.

When asked whether the weapon has been recovered from his possession, he said the matter is being investigated and they will try to know the motive as to why the man fled with the weapon.

Mohammad Rafi fled away with AK-47 rifle of Safar Hussain, a Special Police Officer, when the duo was on their way to Trown area Bhalla on Tuesday.

When they reached Pul Doda, Safar de-boarded the vehicle to buy some essentials, while Rafi fled away along with the weapon.

Police launched a massive search operation to nab Rafi and he was caught from the forest area today morning. (KNO)