Man who crossed over to PoJK repatriated

JAMMU, Nov 1: A 35-year-old man who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district over three years ago was repatriated by the Pakistan authorities, official sources said on Monday.

The Pakistan Army handed over Saif Deen, a resident of Gangrian village of the Mandi-Saujiyaan belt, to the Indian Army and civil authorities at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in the district, they said. Saif had entered the Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir in June 2018 and was sent back on ”humanitarian grounds”, they said. (Agencies)