JAMMU, Jan 18: A man was injured in an attack by a wild bear in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place in Surankote area when the man was attacked by a bear in a forest area, they said.
The locals rushed to the spot and saved him and took him to a hospital for treatment. The victim got sixty stitches, the official said. (Agencies)
Man Injured In Attack By Wild Bear In J&K’s Poonch
JAMMU, Jan 18: A man was injured in an attack by a wild bear in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.