Man fires shots in air to threaten bank team

Jammu, July 19: The employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank on Tuesday escaped unhurt when a man opened two gun shots in air to threaten them in Kunjwani area here on the city’s outskirts.

Police said the bank team went to the house of an accused who had borrowed Rs 35,000 from the bank.

“The accused was making excuses in returning the loan amount following which the team raided his house for the recovery,” a police officer said.

There was a scuffle and the man, in a fit of anger, fired two shots in air. (Agencies)