DC Poonch Places AEE Of JS Surankote Under Suspension

Poonch, July 19: Deputy Commissioner Poonch has placed under suspension Sanjay Bhalwal, AEE, Jal Shakti, Sub Division Surankote here after complaints that the public servant remains in drunken condition during the office hours.

Also, the action against officer has followed a communication by Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Poonch detailing the Work and Conduct of Bhalwal, AEE.

Among others, Bhalwal has been shown to have failed to submit OPRS of JJM as well as the estimates of balance components of various schemes under L NROWP, NABARD and Languishing.

“Various complaints were received in the Divisional office from PRIS and Local people of the Surankote area that the AEE is not attending the office regularly and remain in the drunken condition during the office hours,” reads an order by Inder Jeet, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, He said Bhalwal was given a chance to explain his position within two days, but no reply from his side was received.

He said on 19 June this year, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Poonch held telephonic conversation with the AEE about site visit to Jaran Wali Gali but on reaching the site ironically AEE along with his J.E were found absent and they didn’t respond to the phone calls even after repeated tries and made him to wait for two hours. A second explanation was called by Executive Engineer, Jal Shakt Poonch on 20/06/2022 for the negligent behavior and negligent attitude of AEE towards Governments duties but he again failed to reply in his defense.

“Therefore, in view of above, Sanjay Bhalwal, AEE, Jal Shakti, Sub Division, Surankote is placed under suspension with immediate effect and is directed to report in the office of Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Poonch till further orders.