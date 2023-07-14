Man ends life by jumping into Tawi river

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 14: A middle aged man committed suicide by jumping into Tawi river from a bridge in Chenani, here today.

The deceased was identified as Shamsher Singh (52), son of Ghandherb Singh, resident of Satyalta in Chenani. He jumped into the river from Chenani bridge around 9 am this morning.

Some locals, who saw him jumping into the river immediately called the Police following which SHO Chenani, S D Singh along with a Police team rushed to the spot and lunched a search operation with the help of SDRF team.

After hours long hectic efforts, body of the deceased was fished out around 6:30 pm and shifted to Sub District Hospital Chenani for the postmortem.

Cause of provocation behind committing the suicide could not be ascertained while Police has registered a case in this connection for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a laborer was found hanging from a tree in forest area along railway road Udhampur.

According to the reports, Rama Dhar (52), son of Kuswa Bushan Dhar, resident of Chhatisgarh and presently putting up near Railway Station Chari Swail Udhampur, was today found hanging from a tree.

On being informed by the locals, SHO Udhampur Raghubir Singh along with Police team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to District Hospital Udhampur for the postmortem.

Police have registered the case under Section 174 CrPC for further investigation.