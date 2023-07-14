People express concern over lack of doctors in Bani SDH

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 14: The residents of Bani tehsil have expressed serious concern over shortage of doctors in the Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bani.

They said despite taking up the issue with higher ups in the administration, the vacant posts of doctors have not been filled in this Hospital which caters to the needs of the people living in far-flung areas of the tehsil.

The residents said that out of 12 Medical Officers only four have been posted in the Hospital while eight posts are vacant.

There is no gynaecologist, no anaesthesiologist, no physician, no paediatrician, no Orthopedician, no radiologist and no dental surgeon in the hospital, they said.

The residents said the tehsil having a population of 60,000 with an area of 428.12 sq kilometres sans the basic medical facilities. They said on average 100 patients daily come in OPD for medical check up. Though the Hospital is 40 years old there is shortage of the building. Moreover, there are no staff quarters for para medical as well as doctors, they added.

However when contacted Dr Rakesh, CMO Kathua said that being the remotest area the Health Department is trying its best to run this hospital as per its best capacity. He said radiologist posts are not sanctioned for SDHs but still the Department has deputed one Radiologist once in a week to SDH Bani for examination of patients. He said one Radiologist was posted in the SDH earlier but after his retirement the post fell vacant. Still the Department has made arrangement of deputing one Radiologist there once in a week, he added.

He said this SDH is being run in best possible way on modern technology. The ICU is functioning properly in the Hospital, he added. The Gynaecologist has been posted there but she has not joined as yet and hopefully she will join within days, he added.