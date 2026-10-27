Man ends life by hanging self

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 26: In an apparent case of suicide, a 50-year-old man was found hanging at his rental house at T Morh Udhampur, here today.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rashid (50), son of Abdul Gani, resident of Nikki Nalah Mongri in Panchari area. According to police, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook inside his house.

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After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to District Hospital Udhampur for post-mortem examination and other medico-legal formalities. Following the completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

Cause of provocation behind the extreme step could not be ascertained while Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.