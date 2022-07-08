Man dies in landslide, 2 washed away in flash floods across Jammu region

JAMMU, July 8:

An elderly man died while two persons were washed away in two separate incidents of landslide and flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Jammu region on Friday morning.

Police said a 60-yr-old man died when he was buried under landslide in Mandi area of Poonch. Police teams and locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Meanwhile in another incident, a JCB and a tipper was washed away in flash flood in Darhali Nallah near Rajouri town. The tipper driver and his helper, residents of village Sokar, Kotranka are missing.

Police along with Army launched a search operation to trace the missing persons, they said. Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that was closed due to landslide after incessant rains at several locations in Ramban district resumed for one-way traffic.

The Deputy Commissioner Ramban in a message also issued an advisory that in view of rise in water level due to opening of Baghliar Dam gates, people are advised to stay away from Chenab river banks. (AGENCIES)