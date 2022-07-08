Infiltration bid foiled: a soldier martyred, militant killed in Kupwara

SRINAGAR, July 8:

A soldier attained martyrdon and a militant was killed in an encounter on Friday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district, official sources said.

There is no official confirmation about the casualties so far though. Official sources said the bid was foiled in the wee hours as Army noticed suspicious movement close to the LoC.

“The infiltrators on being challenged opened fire, triggering the gun battle. In the firing exchange, a terrorist was killed and we also lost a soldier,” the sources said.

The identities of the slain could not be established immediately. Sources said a massive combing operation is underway in the forested area to trace other members of the infiltrating group. (agencies)