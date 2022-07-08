One-way traffic movement resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

BANIHAL/JAMMU : One-way traffic movement resumed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after remaining suspended for several hours since Friday morning following landslides triggered by heavy rain in Ramban district, officials said.

Vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, that were stranded on the highway, have been allowed to move towards Kashmir, they said.

“The traffic on one way of the highway has been restored and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims taking the Baltal route, who were stranded at Chanderkoot in Ramban since morning, have been allowed to move,” an official said.

The landslides and mudslides have been cleared, he said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by shooting stones, landslides and mudslides at places in Ramban district, they said.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of police (headquarters) Ramban, Pardeep Sain, who is also the yatra officer at Chanderkoot, had said that heavy showers lashed the Ramban sector between 3 and 4 am.

He had said that the highway was closed at Mehaar, Cafeteria Mode, Chamba, Anokhifall, Kelamode, and Pantiyal. (AGENCIES)