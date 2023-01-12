Man arrested with threat posters

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 12: Police today recovered threat posters and arrested an accused in Palhallan area of Pattan in Baramulla district.

A Police spokesman said that on 22nd December, Police Post Palhallan learnt through reliable sources that Lone Wolf Warrior issued threats to outsiders and condemned the Government’s decision of opening a wine shop at Tantraypora Palhallan, in district Baramulla.

A case was registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation was set in motion.

Acting upon this, police party of Police Post Palhallan rushed to the spot and found poster pasted and some posters on roadside.

The police spokesman further stated that during the course of investigation several suspects were rounded up.

“Investigating team after hectic efforts zeroed on suspect Altaf Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Mohammad Rather of Tantraypora Palhallan and upon his questioning and interrogation he confessed and evidences so collected has confirmed his involvement in the commission of offences and further revealed that he got in touch with Pakistan based militant handlers on social media and was working with them who instructed him to paste posters in order to create an atmosphere of fear among the public and hatred against India,” the spokesman added.

“On his disclosure, raid was conducted at his house where from posters and mobile phone was seized and the accused was taken into the custody. Further investigation of the case is going on,” read the statement.