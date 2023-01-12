2 labourers killed as avalanche hits Sonamarg

Another WD to affect J&K next week

* 34 tourists rescued in Budgam

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Jan 12: Two labourers from Kishtwar were killed after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Ganderbal district today and Weatherman said that another Western Disturbance will affect Jammu and Kashmir next week.

Click here to watch video

The avalanche was triggered from the upper reaches of the Ranga Morh and accumulated at Sarbal area which is in close proximity of Nilgrath area where Hyderabad-based company-Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is executing work on the Zojila Tunnel.

A police spokesman said that initially no report of loss of life and property was there. However, later when the snow settled, Management of Megha Company (Tunnel Company) reported that two of the labourers of their company have reportedly gone missing and got buried under the snow,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

He said police, ART teams of Army and SDRF teams reached the spot and started search and rescue operation. “The site was still vulnerable as small snow slides were still coming from the top of the hill,” he said.

“After strenuous efforts one dead body was recovered from the snow. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar son of Munshi Ram of Sara Padar Kishtwar. After some time, another missing person’s body was recovered and the deceased has been identified as Bala Krishna son of Bansi Lal of Gara Paddar Kishtwar,” the spokesman added.

“The rescue and search operation is stopped now as both the bodies are recovered and also it is snowing continuously at Ranga Morh, Sarbal which is making the area more vulnerable to snow slides,” he said.

“Megha company management has been asked to shift the workers to safe location till the weather gets cleared,” he said.

He said Helpline by District Police Ganderbal has already been issued in view of inclement weather. “Till the weather improves, the general public has been advised not to venture out in vulnerable areas,” he added.

In the meantime, authorities issued medium avalanche warning above 2500 metres over Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Kargil in next 24 hours.

As the weather improved in the Valley, the Weatherman today forecast another Western Disturbance would affect Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 and predicted dry weather conditions from January 14-18 in the region.

Deputy Director of Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad while sharing the details of forecast, said that there is a possibility of light snowfall and rains at many places across Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

He, however, said that the weather would remain mainly dry between January 14-18 during which the night temperature will fall.

“A fresh Western Disturbance would affect J&K on January 19-20,” he said.

Amid the inclement weather, police in Budgam rescued 34 tourists between Rayar and Yarikhah Doodpathri Road where they were trapped and rendered a helping hand to one pregnant lady stranded at Shenni Pora area of Khansahib.

A police spokesman said that Police Station Khansahib received a distressed call that some tourists are stuck at Rayar while travelling in their vehicles due to sudden snowfall. “Accordingly, police party of Police Station Khansahib facilitated 34 tourists up to Yarikhah and provided them necessary assistance,” he said.

The spokesman further said that Police Station Khansahib received a distress call that one lady from Shenni Pora area of Khansahib had developed labour issues and needs to be shifted to SDH Hospital Khansahib immediately but due to snowfall and slippery conditions of the road, they are not able to carry patient to hospital. “Accordingly, police team of Police Station Khansahib was deputed and the lady was brought to SDH hospital Khansahib safely,” he added.

In the meantime, the minimum temperatures dropped below sub-zero level in Kashmir.

The Meteorological department said that Gulmarg received 19 cms of snowfall in the 24 hours and Pahalgam 1 cm.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against last night’s 3.5°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.9°C above normal for the city.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 1.6°C and it was 2.7°C above normal for the town.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 0.3°C the previous night and it was 5.4°C above normal for the place. The coldest night recorded this season in the tourist was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against 0.7°C the previous night. It was 0.8°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 3.0°C the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal for the skiing resort that saw its coldest night this season on January 2 when minimum temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.4°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the place.

Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 9.6°C and minus 11.6°C respectively.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and will end on Jan 30. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bacha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.