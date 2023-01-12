HS, NIA, IB, RAW, CRPF chiefs to join Shah during Dhangri visit, security review today

Series of measures on cards to curb militancy

HM to meet survivors, locals at terror-hit village

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 12: Top brass of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Intelligence and Investigating agencies will accompany Home Minister Amit Shah to village Dhangri in Rajouri district tomorrow for on spot assessment of the situation where seven civilians of minority community were massacred by the militants on January 1.

Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, who is also holding additional charge of the Director General BSF, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, NIA chief Dinkar Gupta and RAW head Samanta Goel will join Amit Shah in his visit to Dhangri followed by high-level review of security situation at Raj Bhawan tomorrow afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, UT Home Secretary RK Goyal and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh will also be joining the Home Minister during his visit to Dhangri.

BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina and Lok Sabha member from Jammu-Poonch constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma will accompany the Home Minister among others.

Sources told the Excelsior that soon after his arrival at the technical airport here in the morning, Shah will fly to village Dhangri and meet members of terror victim families. He will interact with them as well as other local villagers and Panchayat members.

Two militants, believed to be foreigners, had struck at village Dhangri in Rajouri district on January 1 targeting three houses of minorities killing five persons and injuring half a dozen others. The next day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the militants outside one of the houses, had gone off killing two minors and injuring six to seven civilians.

Sources said after visiting Dhangri, the Home Minister will return to Jammu and review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top brass of Union Home Ministry, heads of paramilitary forces, Intelligence and investigating agencies, Jammu and Kashmir Police and affiliated wings, civil administration etc.

After security review, the Home Minister will return to New Delhi.

Sources said while security situation in entire Union Territory will come up for review, more focus would be on Jammu region this time as the militants indulged in targeted killings after a long time leading to resentment among the minorities.

“A series of steps could be taken up during the meeting to further contain militancy in Jammu and Kashmir including parts of Jammu region where few militants or Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have become active again to disturb peace,” sources said.

“Curbing infiltration will could also be major part of the meeting as there were reports that two militants who struck at Dhangri might have infiltrated to Rajouri either from LoC or from Kashmir valley and executed the killings with the help of a local guide,” sources said, but added that all this is part of investigations.

A formal order of handing over investigations in Dhangri case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also expected to be issued shortly by the Union Home Ministry, sources said.

The Union Home Ministry, as per the sources, is seriously concerned over Dhangri terror attack and certain tough measures could be taken by security agencies to eliminate remaining militants in Jammu and Kashmir though a large number of ultras including their top commanders were eliminated by security forces in the Valley last year.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Jammu and Kashmir and UT Incharges had met Amit Shah in New Delhi on January 9 and briefed him on Dhangri incident and security situation besides other issues.

Some of the leaders also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh the next day and also apprised him of the killings. Rajnath and Army chief Gen Manoj Pande will also be visiting Dhangri after January 26.

Meanwhile, security has been put on very high alert in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch ahead of the Home Minister’s visit.

Paramilitary forces and police have been deployed in heavy strength at Dhangri, Rajouri and other sensitive villages of the two districts.

Senior police officers are camping at the spot.