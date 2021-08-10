Man arrested with illicit liquor

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 10: Patimbal Palmar Police arrested a man along with illicit liquor.

As per police sources, during patrolling a team from Police Post Patimbal Palmar led by PSI Rahul Sharma intercepted a person near Jodhanagar who was moving under suspicious circumstances.

During checking, police team recovered 13 bottles of illicit liquor from the possession of the man and arrested him.

The arrested person was identified as Krishan Lal, son of Jodh Ram of Jodhanagar Palmar District Kishtwar.

A case under FIR Number 180/2021 under Section 48 (A) Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Kishtwar and investigation started.