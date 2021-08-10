Drug-peddler held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Aug 10: Police achieved a success on anti-narcotic front and arrested a peddler in Mendhar sub division today.

Official sources said that the peddler has been arrested along with 45 grams of heroin.

The accused is a resident of Surankote and has been arrested at Jaba Bridge of Mendhar Sub Division of Poonch district.

The police said that a police naka team led by PSI, Sham Lal was on duty at Jaba bridge. The accused namely- Mohd Naseer, son of Mohd Hussain, resident of Sanei, in Surankote was intercepted and 45 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

The accused was arrested and a case FIR No. 308/2021 under sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Mendhar against him.