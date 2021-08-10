Kathua police rescues 19 bovines, arrests 2

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 10: In its continued efforts to eradicate the menace of bovine smuggling from the society, district police Kathua under the overall supervision of SSP Kathua, R C Kotwal today foiled bovine smuggling attempt near Hatli Morh and rescued 19 bovines, arrested two persons in this connection and seized the vehicle involved.

Police said a team led by Inspector, Yash Pal Sharma incharge Police Post, Hatli under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Kathua, Shammi Kumar while on Naka checking duty at Hatli Morh noticed one suspicious truck bearing Registration Number JK02CB-5185 which was being driven by one Basharat Hussain son of Mohammad Aslam of Surankote, district Poonch who was along with his accomplice namely Asif Iqbal son of Mohammad Latif of Mandi district Poonch was signalled to stop for checking.

On checking police found 19 bovines tied with ropes in cruel manner which were being transported without any legal permission and were rescued on the spot. Two persons involved in smuggling of bovines were arrested and the vehicle involved was also seized.

In this connection a case FIR No. 373/2021 US 188 IPC, 11PCA Act was registered at Police Station, Kathua and further investigation into this matter has been initiated.

Kathua Police is striving hard and taking every possible step to curb bovine smuggling menace. District police seeks support from people to share information about bovine smuggling with it for the cause, SSP R C Kotwal said.