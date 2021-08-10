6 gamblers arrested, stake money seized

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 10: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Baramulla have arrested 06 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on specific information, a police party from Police Post Delina raided a gambling site at DPS Colony Delina following an input about gambling activities and apprehended six gamblers.

“They have been identified as Mohd Shafi Matta son of Gh Mohd resident of Ishtango Bandipora and Ab Qayoom Bhat son of Mohd Ramzan, Mehraj-ud-Din Shiekh son of Mohd Yusuf, Aijaz Ahmad Wani son of Gh Mohd, Ab Rashid Bhat son of Ali Mohd & Javid Ahmad Wani son of Gh Mohd all residents of Delina,” police said.

Officers have seized stake money of Rs 14,880 and playing cards from the gamblers. “They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.”

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.