New Film Policy is a big-time booster for J&K: Sodhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Terming Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s New Film Policy as the “historic step” for the progress and development of Jammu & Kashmir and its people, S S Sodhi, Chairman J&K Intellectual Civil Society, New Delhi, said that this new development will bring J&K close to the world of cinema and help the UT regain its pristine Bollywood legacy.

Applauding LG – J&K for taking this favourable decision, Sodhi said that this will be a sure shot economic booster for the entire region and will successfully win back the lost glory of the valley, which was once regarded as the topmost favourite tourist destination for actors and filmmakers for shooting their films.

Sodhi further said that it will have a tremendous impact on the educational experiences of the students and youth who will be provided with several new insights and gainful models through cinema. Besides, he added, there will also be great employment and livelihood opportunities created for local traders, craftsmen, performers, entrepreneurs, artists, folk musicians, actors, singers, dancers, set designers, fashion designers, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, etc in the Union Territory.

Sodhi thanked LG Manoj Sinha for proposing to make Kashmir a favourite shooting-friendly destination and to give a chance for identification and beautification to the hitherto unexplored places across J&K which could be used as the potential locations for film shooting through mandatory infrastructural development.

Other members of J&K ICS, New Delhi also applauded and LG Manoj Sinha for his impactful move and expressed their gratitude for reviving Jammu & Kashmir’s glory in Bollywood and bringing broad opportunities for employment and livelihood for many in the Union Territory.