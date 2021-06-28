Malhoora Parimpora Gunfight: CRPF SI Injured, Hospitalized

SRINAGAR: A sub inspector of paramilitary CRPF was injured in an ongoing gunfight at Malhoora area of Parimpora Srinagar on Monday afternoon, officials said.

They said that CRPF’s SI was hit by bullet in arm and was immediately removed to hospital.

Confirming it, a police officer said that the “operation” is continuing and so far no militant has been killed.

Earlier police and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation amid specific information about the presence of the militants.

As the joint team reached the suspected spot, militants opened fire which was retaliated, triggering off the gunfight. (Agency)