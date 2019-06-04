Makers release new poster of ‘Kabir Singh’

NEW DELHI: The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ on Tuesday released a new poster of the movie.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, T Series said, ”Kabir & Preeti invite you to celebrate love with #MereSohneya on 6th June! #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeep @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @dop_santha @nirajkothari @KabirSinghMovie @Cine1Studios”.
Shahid Kapoor said,”Get smitten by love! #MereSohneya, out on 6th June! @Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeep @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @dop_santha @nirajkothari @TSeries @KabirSinghMovie @Cine1Studios #KabirSingh”.
Kiara Advani said,”Time for love #MereSohneya our on 6th June @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @dop_santha @nirajkothari @TSeries @KabirSinghMovie @Cine1Studios #KabirSingh”.
‘Kabir Singh’ is drama film written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’ (2017).
Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
It focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.
The film is scheduled to release on June 21. (AGENCIES)
