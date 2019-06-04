Targeted action against 10 top terrorists in J-K soon

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: Security agencies have prepared a list of 10 most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, that includes top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, against whom targeted operations will soon be launched to eliminate or nab them, officials said Tuesday.

The list was prepared following inputs from intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (AGENCIES)

 

