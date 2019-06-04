Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World Cup

CARDIFF: Sri Lanka suffered a dramatic collapse in their World Cup match against Afghanistan on Tuesday, with Mohammad Nabi wreaking havoc with three wickets in five balls.
The batting side made a bright start under heavy skies in Cardiff, passing the 100 mark in the 15th over and looked comfortable at 144 for one.
But off-spinner Nabi, who had earlier removed Dimuth Karunaratne, then created panic in the Sri Lankan ranks, taking three wickets in an over. (AGENCIES)
