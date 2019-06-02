Makers release first look poster of ‘Super 30’, trailer out on June 4

NEW DELHI: The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Super 30’ on Sunday released the first look poster of the film and announced that the trailer of the movie will be launched on June 4.

‘Super 30’ is an upcoming biographical drama film directed by Vikas Bahl, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Kumar and Mrunal Thakur as his love interest. The soundtrack is composed by Ajay-Atul and movie is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

‘Super 30’ will be Phantom Films’s last production.

It is set to release on July 12.

