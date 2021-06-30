Make efforts for providing low cost housing to cops: DGP to JKPHCL

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 30: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh, who is also the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation Limited (JKPHCL) today impressed upon the Corporation to make efforts for providing low cost housing to the police personnel.

He said that while taking up such projects the Housing Policy of the UT should also be kept in mind. He also advised the Corporation to keep a good amount of budgetary allocations for procuring of land for housing projects. He also advised the Corporation to bid for mega projects and also explore the possibilities for setting up of quality analysis mechanism.

The DGP said that 3rd party inspection system may be explored for ensuring that the quality of work is not compromised. He also directed the Corporation that it should construct and create commercial assets for a sustainable earning and progress of the corporation. The directions were passed by the DGP while chairing 47th meeting of Board of Directors (BoDs) of the Corporation at GO’s mess Humama, Budgam.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director of the Corporation A G Mir (ADGP Headquarters PHQ), M K Sinha, IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, Special Secretary Department of Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rashid Fayaz, Director Health Service Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, AIG Building PHQ, Javaid Matoo, SE JKPHCL, Mohit Mahajan, Chief Town Planner Jammu, Anil Raina, XEn R&B Showkat Geelani Pandit, Development Commissioner Works Sami Arif Yasin, XEn PHC Jammu Salim-ul-Sabah and XEn PHC Kashmir Abdul Rashid Lone.

Earlier, while presenting the agenda for the meeting, A G Mir said that e-tendering process has been made fully functional in the Corporation. He presented a status report with regard to the completed and under progress works. He briefed the meeting regarding income, expenditure and the profit earned by the Corporation as also briefed about the rectification of the audit observations and also the fund management. The Managing Director also presented the manpower audit report.

After threadbare discussion various agenda points were approved at the conclusion of the meeting.